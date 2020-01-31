Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 9,031 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 433.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,030,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,900,000 after acquiring an additional 15,559 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 751,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,215,000 after purchasing an additional 55,465 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 581,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,321 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 537,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 405,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James M. Field sold 12,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,274,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,494,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,996,652.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,578 shares of company stock valued at $27,346,391 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.68. 101,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $132.68 and a 52-week high of $180.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.21.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.79.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

