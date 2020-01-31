Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 205.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 416,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,507,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $311,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,142. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.41. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $67.43.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

