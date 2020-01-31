Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Stock Holdings Increased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Kohl’s by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Kohl’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 6.2% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen downgraded Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.63.

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.76. The company had a trading volume of 341,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,605. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $75.91.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

