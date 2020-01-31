Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KSS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 58.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,768,000 after acquiring an additional 207,143 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 20.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 60.5% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on KSS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.63.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $44.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $75.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

