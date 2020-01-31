Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.00-2.15 EPS.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $39.50.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 6.38%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

KNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 target price on Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.23.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.