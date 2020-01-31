KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $4.01 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $282,782,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after buying an additional 1,413,723 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $180,697,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1,981.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,248,000 after buying an additional 987,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after buying an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.01. The company had a trading volume of 113,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,995. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.29. The company has a market capitalization of $201.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.21 and a 1-year high of $144.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

