Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG) dropped 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, approximately 33,465 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 99,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Klondike Gold Company Profile (CVE:KG)

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on the exploration and development of its Yukon gold projects located in Dawson City covering a 553 square kilometers of hard rock and 20 square kilometers of placer claims, including McKinnon Creek.

