Klingman & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after acquiring an additional 612,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after acquiring an additional 224,907 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 745,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $908,287,000 after acquiring an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 549,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $669,793,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,527.47.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $495,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $63,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,968.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,658,732 shares of company stock worth $301,386,890 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $22.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,433.55. 912,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,465. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,400.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,274.36. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,503.21. The firm has a market cap of $1,006.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

