KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th.

KIO stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.72. The stock had a trading volume of 104,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,582. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $16.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.53.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

