KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.01

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.01 and last traded at $30.75, with a volume of 361892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.39.

KKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co Inc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.93.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.46 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr purchased 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 67,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

