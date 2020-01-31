Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

KEX opened at $77.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. Kirby has a twelve month low of $69.71 and a twelve month high of $92.30.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.81 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kirby will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $306,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $414,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,630.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,371 shares of company stock valued at $3,037,931 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kirby by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Kirby by 20.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 0.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 386,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Kirby by 66.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kirby by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

