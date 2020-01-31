Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Announces Earnings Results

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.81 million. Kirby had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Kirby updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.60-3.40 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.60-3.40 EPS.

Shares of KEX stock traded down $7.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,936,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,340. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.25 and a 200 day moving average of $81.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. Kirby has a 1-year low of $69.71 and a 1-year high of $92.30.

Get Kirby alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KEX shares. Seaport Global Securities raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cfra cut their price target on Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

In related news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $992,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,307.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 3,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $326,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 36,371 shares of company stock worth $3,037,931. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.