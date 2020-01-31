Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Kirby posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.81 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on KEX shares. TheStreet raised Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra cut their target price on Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

In other news, Director William M. Waterman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $422,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,292,420.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $992,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,307.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,371 shares of company stock worth $3,037,931 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 152,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 98,209 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Kirby by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEX traded down $7.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.71. 1,936,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. Kirby has a 1-year low of $69.71 and a 1-year high of $92.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

