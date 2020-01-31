Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) Receives $26.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 63,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 25,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 21,130 shares during the last quarter. 29.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.80. 82,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,650. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29. The firm has a market cap of $822.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of -0.95.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.23. On average, research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.