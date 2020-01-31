Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KMI. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an underweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $20.87. The company had a trading volume of 20,695,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,927,345. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $21.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $428,136.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,770,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.97 per share, with a total value of $5,991,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 242,779,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,306,535.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 859,624 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,827 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4,335.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,313,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,754 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 254.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,396,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,913,000 after buying an additional 2,438,336 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 419.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 2,886,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,480,000 after buying an additional 2,330,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,748,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,862,000 after buying an additional 1,053,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,642,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,157,000 after buying an additional 883,888 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

