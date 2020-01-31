Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Kimball Electronics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Kimball Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:KE traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,471. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Kimball Electronics has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $423.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $313.39 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2,778.4% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

