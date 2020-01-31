Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

NYSE KRC traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $82.83. The company had a trading volume of 191,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.36 and its 200 day moving average is $80.16. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $68.26 and a 52-week high of $85.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In other news, CFO Tyler H. Rose sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,256,490.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John B. Kilroy, Jr. sold 14,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $1,246,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,071,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,318,777.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRC. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $724,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 17,063 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 55.8% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

