Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KMP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James set a C$21.00 price target on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.38.

TSE KMP.UN opened at C$20.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$16.46 and a 52 week high of C$21.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.17.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

