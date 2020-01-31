KeyCorp Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

KeyCorp reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GPK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Graphic Packaging from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.25.

GPK traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $15.63. 3,287,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,593,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,013,000 after buying an additional 1,285,105 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 88,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 38.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

