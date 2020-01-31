Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,675,000 after buying an additional 762,969 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Dollar General by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DG traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.12. 534,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,613. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.12. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $166.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.95.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

