Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 36.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 52.4% during the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 32.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OXY traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.67. 521,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,626,132. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $68.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.39.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.31 per share, with a total value of $471,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,009.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,527.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 35,900 shares of company stock worth $1,393,129. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Edward Jones raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

