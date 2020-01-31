Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Increases Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,486. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.98 and a 200-day moving average of $145.08. The stock has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $118.70 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.18.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 129,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $19,681,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,790 shares in the company, valued at $56,397,159. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.29, for a total transaction of $304,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,172 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,283.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,623 shares of company stock worth $26,594,817 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

