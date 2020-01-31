Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $760,000 Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 31.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,881,000 after buying an additional 96,358 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in Southern by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 14.1% in the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after buying an additional 19,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Southern by 8.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $124,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,333.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $130,168,772.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,864,899.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,218,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,737,603 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SO. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.79.

Shares of SO traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.19. 179,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,888,633. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.11.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

