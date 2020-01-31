Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $212,000 Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KEY traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,223,511. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.23.

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 15,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $303,618.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,974.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

