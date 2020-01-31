Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,580 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,408,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,404,000 after acquiring an additional 171,403 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,846,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,066,000 after acquiring an additional 338,355 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,253,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,162,000 after acquiring an additional 39,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,174,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,016 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,869,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,797,843. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.87. The company has a market cap of $222.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

