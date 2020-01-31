Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Shares of DNNGY opened at $36.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.87. Ørsted A/S has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.79.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates offshore wind farms, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, Bioenergy, and Customer Solutions segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.