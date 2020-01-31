KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38, approximately 621,845 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,127,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KemPharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of KemPharm in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.76.
The firm has a market cap of $12.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPH. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 123,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,528 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in KemPharm by 801.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 158,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 140,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KemPharm by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,490 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 19,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KemPharm by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,571 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 767,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.81% of the company’s stock.
KemPharm Company Profile (NASDAQ:KMPH)
KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.
