KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38, approximately 621,845 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,127,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KemPharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of KemPharm in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.76.

The firm has a market cap of $12.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.46 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that KemPharm Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPH. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 123,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,528 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in KemPharm by 801.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 158,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 140,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KemPharm by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,490 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 19,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KemPharm by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,571 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 767,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm Company Profile (NASDAQ:KMPH)

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

