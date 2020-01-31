Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Short Interest Update

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 996,300 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 859,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KELYA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet cut Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

In related news, Director George S. Corona sold 8,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $178,661.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,458.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George S. Corona sold 20,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $443,523.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,066.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,184 shares of company stock worth $1,954,843. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 19,706 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 3,238.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 33,001 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KELYA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,239. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.72. The company has a market capitalization of $768.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $28.91.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

