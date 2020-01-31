KekCoin (KEK) Price Hits $0.0374

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded up 26.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One KekCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KekCoin has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. KekCoin has a total market cap of $401,046.00 and approximately $31.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007754 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022846 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009351 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.13 or 0.02612936 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002287 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000226 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000190 BTC.

KekCoin Coin Profile

KEK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. The official website for KekCoin is kekcoin.co . KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

KekCoin Coin Trading

KekCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KekCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KekCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

