Kcash Price Hits $0.0056 on Top Exchanges (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Kcash has a total market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kcash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, HADAX and OKEx. In the last week, Kcash has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

About Kcash

Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com.

Kcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

