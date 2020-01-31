KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Short Interest Up 11.1% in January

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the December 31st total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $39.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.39.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $111,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,061,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,207,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,841,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 157,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 77,810 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after acquiring an additional 35,964 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth $2,797,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

