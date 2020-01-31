Kava (KAVA) Market Cap Tops $9.45 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, Kava has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for $1.05 or 0.00011242 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $9.45 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $276.43 or 0.02950141 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00194028 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00122465 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kava Token Profile