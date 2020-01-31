JPMorgan US Smaller Co Inv Trust (LON:JUSC) Shares Down 0.8%

JPMorgan US Smaller Co Inv Trust PLC (LON:JUSC) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 351 ($4.62) and last traded at GBX 352 ($4.63), approximately 42,462 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 47,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355 ($4.67).

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.43 million and a PE ratio of 22.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 347.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 329.96.

Get JPMorgan US Smaller Co Inv Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher Metcalfe acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 337 ($4.43) per share, with a total value of £67,400 ($88,660.88).

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Smaller Co Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Smaller Co Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.