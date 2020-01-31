JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN) is Retirement Planning Group’s 2nd Largest Position

Retirement Planning Group increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,711,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,282 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 10.7% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Retirement Planning Group owned 47.55% of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF worth $53,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 14,744.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 166,020 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 91,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,225. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.36. JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $32.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.