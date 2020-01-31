JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) to “Neutral”

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CTVA. Bernstein Bank upgraded shares of Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on shares of Corteva and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $29.24 on Friday. Corteva has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Corteva news, CFO Gregory R. Friedman acquired 3,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $99,947.25. Also, CEO James C. Jr. Collins acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,975 shares of company stock valued at $414,277.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 261.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 101.0% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

