Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $150.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $126.10 and a twelve month high of $150.17. The stock has a market cap of $396.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

