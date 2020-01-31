Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Holdings Raised by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,483 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 28,579 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 353,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $100,098.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,727.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 21,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $931,145.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,892,195.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,763. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.18. 125,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,437,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52 week low of $32.77 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.12.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.22.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

