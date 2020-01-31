John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Invests $200,000 in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of PHG traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,977. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.53. Koninklijke Philips NV has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.