John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $480,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX traded down $4.74 on Friday, hitting $91.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,397,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,116. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $80.24 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.32 and a 200-day moving average of $106.52.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

