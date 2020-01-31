John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40, Fidelity Earnings reports. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $246.42 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.17. 676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $952.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.90. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1 year low of $64.06 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.02 and a 200 day moving average of $92.13.

In related news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.78, for a total transaction of $103,468.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,960.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total value of $492,811.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,109.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,413 over the last 90 days. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

