JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) has been trending positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. JetBlue Airways earned a coverage optimism score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected JetBlue Airways’ ranking:

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JBLU has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

JBLU traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.83. 6,018,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,540,254. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.78.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $38,940.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $201,360 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.