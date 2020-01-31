Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on JEN. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Jenoptik has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €27.93 ($32.48).

JEN stock opened at €24.60 ($28.60) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €25.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €24.73. Jenoptik has a twelve month low of €20.05 ($23.31) and a twelve month high of €36.80 ($42.79). The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09.

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

