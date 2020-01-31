Jennifer C. Floyd Sells 1,667 Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Stock

Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $32,189.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HOMB opened at $19.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.21. Home Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 274.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $181,000. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on HOMB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

