Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina anticipates that the natural resource company will earn $1.91 per share for the year.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.77.

FCX stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.08. The stock had a trading volume of 18,773,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,642,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.33 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $14.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,822,910 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $371,535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381,370 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 4,646,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $60,963,000 after acquiring an additional 195,353 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,130,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $41,066,000 after acquiring an additional 160,641 shares during the period. PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 2,834,784 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,129,000 after acquiring an additional 513,064 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,497,163 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $23,898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,625.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,000.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

