Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.46.

Shares of OSK stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,511. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.87. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 471.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 138,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,483,000 after buying an additional 114,080 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 274,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,802,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 2,023.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after purchasing an additional 237,263 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oshkosh news, VP James W. Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $339,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,306,596.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $897,118.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,819.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,071. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

