Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY)

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for JAPAN TOB INC/ADR in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JAPAN TOB INC/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JAPAY. Citigroup cut shares of JAPAN TOB INC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JAPAN TOB INC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

JAPAY stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.78. JAPAN TOB INC/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $13.06.

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. JAPAN TOB INC/ADR had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 13.72%.

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR Company Profile

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following segments: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, Processed Food, and Other. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

