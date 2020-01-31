Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,849 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,364,882 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,887,000 after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 540,506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 288,973 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,799,000. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 320.4% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 214,861 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,532,000 after purchasing an additional 163,751 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.87.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.40. 14,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,894. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.92 and its 200-day moving average is $136.87. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of $116.52 and a 12-month high of $154.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.91. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $537.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,541,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,999 shares of company stock worth $3,566,626 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

