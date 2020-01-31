Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 5,992 Shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 208,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 109,348 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 18,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,746,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,484,000 after buying an additional 240,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,548,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,774,000 after buying an additional 509,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

UNFI stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68. United Natural Foods Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $396.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.14.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.11). United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

