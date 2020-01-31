Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,322 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,036 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,322 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John China sold 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total value of $232,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,500,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $590,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,000.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,252 shares of company stock valued at $4,195,116 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $248.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.00 and a 200-day moving average of $223.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $183.04 and a 12-month high of $270.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.21.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.54 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

