Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,355 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 26.9% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,762,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,945,000 after purchasing an additional 374,081 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 525,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,156,000 after purchasing an additional 326,236 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 256.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,008,000 after purchasing an additional 133,641 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $4,628,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $4,546,000. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $69.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.74 and a 200 day moving average of $65.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.09 and a 12 month high of $70.17.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $291.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.81 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 4,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $319,999.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,274,586. 38.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLB. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.